Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Inactive Week 16
Van Noy (calf) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Van Noy will be missing his third game in a row due to his calf injury that limited him in practice this week. Look for Marquis Flowers to get the start in Van Noy's absence once again.
More News
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...