Van Noy exited Sunday's win over the Bills with a leg injury.

Van Noy limped off the field early in the second half and appeared fairly hobbled, although he was still designated questionable to return. The Patriots can ill afford another linebacker injury, with Dont'a Hightower (pectoral) and Shea McClellin (concussion) already on injured reserve.

