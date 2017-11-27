Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Injury not long-term concern
The calf injury Van Noy sustained in Sunday's win over the Dolphins isn't believed to be a long-term concern, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
The linebacker didn't return to the contest after suffering the calf injury, finishing the afternoon with six tackles and his fifth sack of the season. While it appears Van Noy steered clear of a significant setback on the health front, his status for the Week 13 game against the Bills likely won't be sussed out until after the Patriots' three practices this week.
