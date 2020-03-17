Play

The Dolphins and Van Noy agreed to terms on a four-year, $51 million contract Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The 28-year-old is coming off a solid season with the Patriots, with whom he racked up 56 tackles (41 solo), 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Van Noy will team up with Brian Flores, who spent 14 years with the Patriots before taking over as Miami's head coach in 2019. Van Noy should fit nicely with Miami's 3-4 defensive scheme, and he likely will operate as one of the team's starting outside linebackers for 2020.

