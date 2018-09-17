Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Leads defense with six tackles in losing effort
Van Noy led the Patriots with six tackles and an interception during Sunday's loss to Jacksonville.
Van Noy was a rare bright spot for a New England defense that struggled to contain the Jaguars offense Sunday. The fifth-year vet seems to be back at full health following the calf injury that had plagued him at the end of last year.
