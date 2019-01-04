Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Leads team in tackles
Van Noy finished up the 2018 regular season with a team-high 92 tackles, to go along with 3.5 sacks and an interception in 16 games.
In his third season with the Patriots, Van Noy turned in his best IDP performance to date. The 27-year-old is under contract with the Patriots next season and is line line to reprise his starting linebacker role in 2019.
