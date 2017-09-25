Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Logs 11 tackles Sunday
Van Noy was on the field for all 71 of the Patriots' snaps on defense in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Texans.
In the process, Van Noy logged 11 total tackles, upping his total in that department to 21 over the Patriots' first three games. Van Noy hasn't missed a snap this season and given his current heavy workload, he's worthy of IDP consideration in deeper formats.
More News
-
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Signs two-year extension•
-
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Traded to Patriots•
-
Lions' Kyle Van Noy: Ready to go for Week 3•
-
Lions' Kyle Van Noy: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Lions' Kyle Van Noy: Leaves game with calf injury•
-
Lions' Caldwell: Van Noy won't need surgery, status is week-to-week•
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...