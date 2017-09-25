Van Noy was on the field for all 71 of the Patriots' snaps on defense in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Texans.

In the process, Van Noy logged 11 total tackles, upping his total in that department to 21 over the Patriots' first three games. Van Noy hasn't missed a snap this season and given his current heavy workload, he's worthy of IDP consideration in deeper formats.