Van Noy brought his season sack total up to four with a half-sack in Sunday's win over the Raiders.

Van Noy logged 64 defensive snaps (86.0 percent), which was the sixth highest total on the team. He finished the day with four tackles (two solo) to go along with his first tally in the sack department since he recorded two in Week 6.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories