Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Logs half-sack in loss
Van Noy brought his season sack total up to four with a half-sack in Sunday's win over the Raiders.
Van Noy logged 64 defensive snaps (86.0 percent), which was the sixth highest total on the team. He finished the day with four tackles (two solo) to go along with his first tally in the sack department since he recorded two in Week 6.
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Records seven tackles, two sacks vs. Jets•
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Records first sack of season•
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Logs 11 tackles Sunday•
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Signs two-year extension•
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Traded to Patriots•
Lions' Kyle Van Noy: Ready to go for Week 3•
