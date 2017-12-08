Van Noy (leg) did not participate in practice Thursday.

Van Noy hobbled off the field Sunday against the Bills with a leg injury and his absence from practice Thursday certainly doesn't bode well for his status Monday night against the Dolphins. With Marquis Flowers (knee) also banged up, the Patriots could potentially be down to five healthy linebackers Monday. Look for more updates on his status to come as the week progresses.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop