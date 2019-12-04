Van Noy recorded three solo tackles and one sack during Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Texans.

Van Noy has already notched a career-best 6.5 sacks across 11 games this season, and he still has four contests left to go. The 28-year-old's lack of consistency as a run stopper gives him a low floor in IDP formats, but his heightened efficiency as a pass rusher has lent him fair value in plus matchups.