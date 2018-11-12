Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Posts 13 tackles Sunday
Van Noy recorded 13 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's loss to Tennessee.
Van Noy posted his season-high in tackles, though the Patriots struggled against the Titans. Van Noy has 66 tackles through 10, putting him seven shy of tying his career-high for a season. Looking ahead, the Patriots have a bye in Week 11 before facing off against the Jets in Week 12.
More News
-
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Posts nine tackles Sunday•
-
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Two sacks in Week 8•
-
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Leads defense with six tackles in losing effort•
-
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Cleared to play•
-
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Good to go in Week 17•
-
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Questionable for Week 17•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...