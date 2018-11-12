Van Noy recorded 13 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's loss to Tennessee.

Van Noy posted his season-high in tackles, though the Patriots struggled against the Titans. Van Noy has 66 tackles through 10, putting him seven shy of tying his career-high for a season. Looking ahead, the Patriots have a bye in Week 11 before facing off against the Jets in Week 12.

