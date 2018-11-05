Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Posts nine tackles Sunday
Van Noy recorded nine tackles (three solo) in Sunday's win over Green Bay.
Van Noy's nine tackles were a season-high for him. His 53 tackles through nine games this year has him well on his way to eclipsing his career-high of 73 tackles, which he posted last season. He'll look to maintain the strong play against the Titans in Week 10.
More News
-
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Two sacks in Week 8•
-
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Leads defense with six tackles in losing effort•
-
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Cleared to play•
-
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Good to go in Week 17•
-
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Questionable for Week 17•
-
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Inactive Week 16•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Add Davis? Brees back?
We're heading down the stretch in the Fantasy regular season. Heath Cummings tells you what...
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9