Van Noy (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Van Noy was questionable last week as well before being downgraded to out and was a limited participant in practice this week. The 26-year-old has sat out the past two games and Marquis Flowers would likely see another start at weak-side linebacker if he is unable to play Week 16.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories