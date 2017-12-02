Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Questionable for Week 13
Van Noy (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Van Noy was a limited participant in practice this week, and doesn't appear to be facing a long-term injury. The Patriots could potentially face even more depth issues at linebacker, with Trevor Reilly (concussion) and Marquis Flowers (knee) also listed as questionable for Sunday.
