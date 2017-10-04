Play

Van Noy logged seven tackles (five solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.

Van Noy's sacked Cam Newton just behind the line of scrimmage mid-way through the second quarter. The 26-year-old also continued his streak of playing every snap, as he has still yet to miss one this season. His heavy usage makes him an IDP candidate in deeper formats.

