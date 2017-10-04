Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Records first sack of season
Van Noy logged seven tackles (five solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.
Van Noy's sacked Cam Newton just behind the line of scrimmage mid-way through the second quarter. The 26-year-old also continued his streak of playing every snap, as he has still yet to miss one this season. His heavy usage makes him an IDP candidate in deeper formats.
More News
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Waiver Wire: Tons of needs, options
Latavius Murray, Aaron Jones, Alex Collins and Alvin Kamara are the running backs to target...