Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Records seven tackles, two sacks vs. Jets
Van Noy posted a team-high seven tackles (six solo) and two sacks in Sunday's win over the Jets.
It was Van Noy's fourth straight game with at least seven tackles, and the linebacker has now recorded 3.5 sacks over his last three games. Van Noy was on the field for 65 of the team's 76 defensive snaps Sunday, and his production over the last few games on top of that usage rate is making him an intriguing IDP option.
