Van Noy had two tackles (one solo), one sack and returned a fumble 22 yards for a touchdown in Thursday's win over the Giants.

Van Noy played all but four defensive snaps Thursday as the Patriots stifled the Giants' offense for most of the evening. The 28-year-old has 15 tackles (10 solo), 3.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in five games.

