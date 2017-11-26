Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Suffers leg injury
Van Noy left Sunday's game against the Dolphins with a leg injury and is questionable to return.
Van Noy has been a stellar producer this season, accruing 64 tackles (53 solo) and four sacks through 10 games. He slots in as the Patriots starting weak-side linebacker, but with his injury, the Patriots only have three linebackers at full health.
More News
-
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Logs half-sack in loss•
-
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Records seven tackles, two sacks vs. Jets•
-
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Records first sack of season•
-
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Logs 11 tackles Sunday•
-
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Signs two-year extension•
-
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Traded to Patriots•
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...