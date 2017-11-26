Van Noy left Sunday's game against the Dolphins with a leg injury and is questionable to return.

Van Noy has been a stellar producer this season, accruing 64 tackles (53 solo) and four sacks through 10 games. He slots in as the Patriots starting weak-side linebacker, but with his injury, the Patriots only have three linebackers at full health.

