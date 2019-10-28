Play

Van Noy posted a sack in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Browns.

Van Noy now has 4.5 sacks this season, which is just one shy of the career high he posted in 2017. He's doing better overall than he did last year, too, as he already has 15 quarterback pressures through seven games while he notched 18 over the entire 2018 season. Unfortunately, his IDP consistency has taken a hit with just three tackles per game, on average.

