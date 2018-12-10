Van Noy recorded seven tackles (four solo), including 0.5 sacks, in Sunday's loss to Miami.

Van Noy was one of two Patriot defenders to play in all of the team's defensive snaps Sunday. On the year Van Noy has 83 tackles, which is his career-high for a season and he has three games to go. He'll look to continue his strong year against the Steelers in Week 15.

