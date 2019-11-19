Play

Van Noy generated five tackles and one sack during Sunday's 17-10 victory over the Eagles.

With 5.5 sacks on the season, Van Noy has tied his previous career high and he still has six games left to go. Even though his consistency makes him a risky IDP option, Van Noy has massive upside in this Patriots defense, as evidenced by his eight-tackle, two-sack, two-forced-fumble performance in Week 4 against Buffalo.

