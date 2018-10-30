Van Noy recorded eight tackles (seven solo), two sacks and one forced fumble during Sunday's 25-6 win over the Bills.

Van Noy logged his first sacks of the year against Buffalo on Sunday, in what was his most impressive defensive performance of the 2018 regular season. The starting linebacker has been one of the most reliable players on New England's defense, and will face off against the Packers in Week 9.

