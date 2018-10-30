Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Two sacks in Week 8
Van Noy recorded eight tackles (seven solo), two sacks and one forced fumble during Sunday's 25-6 win over the Bills.
Van Noy logged his first sacks of the year against Buffalo on Sunday, in what was his most impressive defensive performance of the 2018 regular season. The starting linebacker has been one of the most reliable players on New England's defense, and will face off against the Packers in Week 9.
More News
-
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Leads defense with six tackles in losing effort•
-
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Cleared to play•
-
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Good to go in Week 17•
-
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Questionable for Week 17•
-
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Inactive Week 16•
-
Patriots' Kyle Van Noy: Questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
The NFL trade deadline has spawned fresh Fantasy Football values for Demaryius Thomas, Golden...
-
Trade Reaction: Thomas, Sutton both win
The Texans' move to acquire the veteran receiver will have big reverberations for Fantasy players....
-
Streaming options for Week 9
Fitzmagic is back, and the QB is the top streamer for Week 9.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
The Broncos traded Demaryius Thomas to the Texans on Tuesday, which opens the door for Courtland...
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...