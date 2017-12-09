Van Noy (calf) was ruled out for Monday night's game against the Dolphins, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Van Noy did not participate in practice this week so the move is hardly surprising. Marquis Flowers (knee) is also listed a questionable, which could leave the Patriots shuffling pieces around in their linebacker corps.

