With Kayshon Boutte out with a hamstring injury, Williams is in line to see added snaps Sunday against the Buccaneers, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

With Boutte having exited the Patriots' Week 9 win over the Falcons after logging just 18 snaps, Williams ended up recording a season-high 31 snaps. Look for that trend to continue this weekend, but the 2025 third-rounder still profiles as a speculative Week 10 fantasy lineup option, given that Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins are also in the team's WR mix.