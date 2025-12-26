With Kayshon Boutte (concussion) Mack Hollins (abdomen) ruled out, per Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site, Williams has an opportunity to see added/snaps targets Sunday against the Jets.

In the absence of Boutte and Hollins, and with DeMario Douglas questionable with a hamstring injury, Stefon Diggs is in line to lead the Patriots' WR corps versus New York, with Williams on track to see an expanded role and Efton Chism also a candidate to mix in. Williams logged 28 of 74 snaps on offense in the team's Week 16 win over the Ravens, en route to catching two of his three targets for 46 yards and a TD. With added snaps on tap this weekend, the rookie third-rounder could yield dividends for those in need of WR help who choose to use him in their Week 17 fantasy lineups.