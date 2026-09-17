Williams is expected to see more playing time Week 2 versus the Steelers, Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN.com report.

Williams didn't garner a target over 11 offensive snaps in the team's 13-10 loss to the Seahawks in Week 1. Now with A.J. Brown (ankle) on injured reserve, the second-year wide receiver has a clear path to more opportunities against Pittsburgh on Sunday. Williams caught 10 of 21 targets for 209 yards and three touchdowns over 17 regular-season contests with New England last season.