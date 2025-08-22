Williams (undisclosed) didn't play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Giants.

Williams missed practice time this week due to an undisclosed issue, but he likely wouldn't have played in any case Thursday as the Patriots rested key players with an eye toward giving those competing for depth slotting the bulk of the snaps versus New York. Assuming he resumes practicing in short order, Williams is destined to secure a role in the Patriots offense out of the gate this season, but it may take some time before the 2025 third-rounder sees steady volume in a wideout corps that also includes Stefon Diggs (knee), DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins.