Patriots' Kyle Williams: Held without a catch Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams was on the field for 22 of a possible 65 snaps on offense in Sunday's 28-16 divisional-round win over the Texans, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Williams was targeted three times in the contest, but didn't record a catch, while adding one kickoff return for 22 yards. Looking ahead, the 2025 third-rounder remains a fantasy dart in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Broncos due to his limited volume in New England's passing game.
