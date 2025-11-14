Williams, who was on the field for 45 of a possible 67 snaps on offense in Thursday's 27-14 win over the Jets, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com,did not record a catch in the contest while being targeted three times.

Williams continued to see added playing time with fellow WR Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) inactive for the second straight game, but the rookie pass catcher didn't make a statistical impact versus the Jets after having caught one of his two targets for a 72-yard touchdown in this past Sunday's win over the Buccaneers. Looking ahead, Williams remains a speculative fantasy option while working in a New England wide receiver corps that also includes Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins and DeMario Douglas, who combined for 15 catches Thursday.