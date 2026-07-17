Patriots' Kyle Williams: In mix for snaps behind top WR duo

Once training camp commences, Williams is slated to compete for snaps behind A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs in three-receiver sets, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

While it's clear that Brown and Doubs are atop the Patriots' WR depth chart, Kayshon Boutte also figures to see his share of work provided he remains with the team, with Williams, Mack Hollins and DeMario Douglas also in the mix for complementary work in a crowded positional group. For now Williams -- who caught 10 of 21 targets for 209 yards and three touchdowns in 17 regular-season contests in 2025 -- doesn't have a clear path to volume in New England's offense, but the 2025 third-rounder, who's been working to improve his playing strength this offseason, does have the speed to help out as a downfield threat in 2026 when snaps are available.