Williams caught 10 of 21 targets for 209 yards and three touchdowns while also registering 290 kickoff-return yards over 17 contests during the 2025 regular season.

Williams spent the majority of his rookie campaign as the team's No. 5 option at wide receiver behind Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins and DeMario Douglas. Williams was able to notch only two multi-catch performances while going without a reception in nine games. The wide receiver was able to find the end zone in three separate contests, most notably breaking loose for a 72-yard score in Week 10 against the Buccaneers. The 2025 third-rounder will look to take a step up in his sophomore campaign with New England next year.