Williams recorded 14 of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 25-19 win over the Saints, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

In the process, Williams didn't record a catch Sunday, while being targeted twice. Through six games, the 2025 third-rounder has caught just two passes (on four targets) for 20 yards, and while his role could grow as the season progresses, for now Williams remains behind Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins and DeMario Douglas in the Patriots' WR pecking order.