Williams recorded one catch on one target for 33 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 33-15 win over the Giants.

Williams was not prioritized in the Patriots' offense, logging the fewest targets of eight players to hit the stat sheet Monday night. However, he made his one look count, hauling in a touchdown on an over-the-shoulder grab with excellent ball placement from Drake Maye. Williams has seen one or fewer targets in 10 games this season, though he's emerged as a downfield threat in recent weeks.