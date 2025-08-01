Williams has had an up and down training camp thus far, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Graff notes that while Williams has been part of some of the biggest plays in camp, including a 40-yard TD from QB Drake Maye on a go route earlier this week, the wideout has also logged more drops than any other Patriots receiver. Nevertheless, if the 2025 third-rounder can curb the drops as the summer continues, Graff believes that Williams could push for the team's No. 3 WR role. However, for now he's competing with Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte, Kendrick Bourne and Ja'Lynn Polk for slotting behind Stefon Diggs and DeMario Douglas.