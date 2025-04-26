The Patriots selected Williams in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 69th overall.

Williams (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) might lack the hands to run routes into the teeth of the defense underneath and over the middle, but as a speed-oriented downfield threat he could prove credible in the NFL. Williams produced at a high level for both UNLV (2020-2022) and Washington State (2023-2024), and as a big-play specialist he was particularly convincing. Williams' 4.40-second 40-yard dash implies he has the speed to keep winning downfield in the NFL, and the Patriots notably lacked a vertical threat before selecting Williams.