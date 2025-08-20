Williams (undisclosed), who has missed the Patriots' last two practices, isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Giants, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The same applies to fellow WRs Efton Chism (foot/ankle), Kendrick Bourne (leg), Ja'Lynn Polk (arm/shoulder) and Javon Baker. Of the group, Williams' roster standing is the most secure, but it remains to be seen how much volume the 2025 third-rounder sees early on this season, with Stefon Diggs (knee), DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins also in the mix for targets.