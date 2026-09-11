Williams wasn't targeted in the Patriots' 13-10 loss to the Seahawks on Monday night.

Williams played 12 of 71 offensive snaps and ran just seven routes on 36 dropbacks by Drake Maye. He played another four snaps on special teams, returning a pair of kicks for 58 yards. With A.J. Brown (ankle) now looking at an extended absence, Williams should see a bigger role on offense behind Romeo Doubs over the next few weeks. The big-play threat will be a name to watch on the waiver wire in fantasy but isn't someone worth adding outside of deep leagues at the moment.