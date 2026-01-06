Williams carried once for five yards in the Patriots' 38-10 win over the Dolphins in Sunday's regular-season finale.

Williams, who was on the field for 27 of the Patriots' 59 snaps on offense in Week 18, perMike Reiss of ESPN.com, was not targeted in the contest. As Sunday's playoff opener against the Chargers approaches, Williams remains a speculative fantasy option on the heels of recording a 10/209/3 receiving line in 17 regular-season contests.