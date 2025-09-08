Patriots' Kyle Williams: One catch in regular-season debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams was on the field for seven of a possible 71 snaps on offense in Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Raiders, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
In the process, the 2025 third-rounder caught his only target for 12 yards. As the season progresses, Williams figures to see his workload increase, but for now he's behind Stefon Diggs (29 snaps), Kayshon Boutte (58 snaps), DeMario Douglas (45 snaps) and Mack Hollins (40 snaps) in the Patriots WR pecking order. Until that changes, the Washington State product is off the fantasy lineup radar.
