Williams caught his only target for seven yards in Sunday's 16-3 wild-card win over the Chargers.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Williams was tied for third in the contest with DeMario Douglas (with 21 of a possible 64 snaps) in a New England WR corps led by Stefon Diggs and Kayshon Boutte. As the Patriots' divisional-round playoff game against an opponent to be determined approaches, the 2025 third-rounder remains a speculative fantasy option due to his lack of consistent volume in his team's passing offense.