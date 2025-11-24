Williams caught his only target for 18 yards in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Bengals.

With fellow WR Kayshon Boutte back in the mix after a two-game absence, Williams was on the field for just five of 71 snaps on offense Sunday per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. The 2025 third-rounder will remain off the fantasy radar unless injuries hit New England's WR corps once again.