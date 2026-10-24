Williams returned two kickoffs for 47 yards and failed to haul in his lone target during the Patriots' 30-24 loss to the Bears on Thursday.

It was the second game in a row in which Williams saw one target from Drake Maye, and the second-year pro's 21 offensive snaps were fourth-most among Patriots wide receivers. He's been surpassed by Efton Chism in the passing game, and with A.J. Brown back in the mix, it seems like most of Williams' impact moving forward will be on kickoffs as a returner. His playing time will take an even greater hit upon the returns of Mack Hollins (calf) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) from injured reserve. The Patriots will stay on the road for Week 8 against the Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 1.