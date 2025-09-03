Patriots' Kyle Williams: Ready for opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (undisclosed) isn't listed on the Patriots' Week 1 injury report.
Now that he's cleared for Week 1 action, Williams should settle into a role in the Patriots offense out of the gate this season, but it may take some time before the 2025 third-rounder sees steady volume in a wideout corps that also includes Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins and Efton Chism. Per Mike Reiss of ESPN, to kick off the 2025 campaign, Diggs projects as a starter alongside Boutte, with Douglas in the slot and Hollins next on the depth chart, followed by Williams.
