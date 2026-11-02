Williams caught his lone target for a 43-yard touchdown during Sunday's 24-19 win over the Dolphins.

Williams made the most of his only touch in Week 8, scoring on a 43-yard deep ball from Drake Maye in the third quarter. The wide receiver had an opportunity to be more involved with A.J. Brown (knee) sidelined Sunday, but Williams saw just one target for the third game in a row. On the year, the wide receiver has now caught seven of 13 targets for 190 yards and two touchdowns over eight regular-season contests.