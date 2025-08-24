Williams, who's been out for a week with an undisclosed injury, returned to practice Sunday, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Williams took a hard hit to the head during the Patriots' preseason game versus Minnesota on Saturday, Aug. 16. While the nature of his injury is still unclear, the 22-year-old missed the subsequent week of practices and was held out of the preseason finale against the Giants. Williams was selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and he is expected to slot into a starting role during his rookie season. Therefore, it will be worth monitoring his injury status leading up to New England's regular-season opener against the Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 9. Otherwise, Stefon Diggs (knee), DeMario Douglas, Kayshon Boutte and Mack Hollins would be in the mix to start Week 1.