Williams was on the field for 28 of 74 snaps on offense in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Ravens, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, and caught two of his three targets for 46 yards and a TD.

During a game in which QB Drake Maye completed 31 passes for 380 yards, marking the first 300-yard passing game of his NFL career, Williams made his mark while recording his third TD this season. Reiss notes that all three of the 2025 third-rounder's scores have been 30-plus yarders, which makes Williams the first Patriot to total that amount since Chris Hogan did so in 2016. Overall, Williams has logged a 7-189-3 receiving line on only 16 targets in 15 regular-season contests, a pace that makes him a speculative fantasy option when the Patriots face the Jets in Week 17.