Williams failed to haul in his lone target while logging 31 of 68 snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-23 win over the Falcons.

Fellow wideout Kayshon Boutte was limited to 18 snaps Sunday due to a hamstring injury that forced his early exit from the contest. As a result, Williams saw added playing time, but he ended up being targeted just once. According to Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site, head coach Mike Vrabel noted Monday that Boutte is unlikely to practice to begin Week 10 prep and could be at risk of missing next Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, in which case Williams would stand to benefit from more snaps once again.