Williams brought in one of two targets for a 72-yard touchdown in the Patriots' 28-23 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Williams was due for some added opportunity because of the absence of Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) and the rookie third-round pick cashed in with a 72-yard scoring grab down the right side on the last play of the first quarter during which he showed off his elite speed. The catch was Williams' first since Week 3, while the score was his first in the NFL. Williams could continue to see a bump in snaps during a Week 11 home matchup against the Jets on Thursday night, given the likelihood Boutte remains out due to the short turnaround.