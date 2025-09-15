Patriots' Kyle Williams: Ten snaps on offense Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams was on the field for 10 of 60 snaps on offense in Sunday's 33-27 win over the Dolphins, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
The 2025 third-rounder wasn't targeted by QB Drake Maye in Week 2, and while Williams could see his role in the Patriots offense grow as the season progresses, for now he's off the fantasy radar.
