Williams caught both of his targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 37-13 preseason loss to the Browns.

Williams scored New England's only touchdown on a 45-yard catch in the first quarter. The 2025 third-round pick has had an outstanding preseason, finding the end zone in each of the Patriots' three preseason games. Williams has earned a spot on the 53-man roster heading into the regular season, but he could have a hard time carving out consistent playing time in a WR room led by offseason additions A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs, with DeMario Douglas and Mack Hollins also jostling for snaps.